19th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City opens

The 19th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025) was officially opened on the morning of September 4 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC).

Beyond ITE HCMC 2025, the 2025 VIS Export Forum together with an event “Connecting International Supply Chains” was kicked off on the morning of September 4.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (second from right) attends the forum on the morning of September 4. (Photo: SGGp/ Hoang Hung)

These events were jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, running from September 4 to September 6.

This represents a flagship initiative in Vietnam’s strategy for the promotion of tourism, trade and investment.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung emphasized that ITE HCMC has become a recognized national and regional brand, reinforcing Vietnam’s position on the international tourism map.

This year, the expo attracted over 240 international buyers, 520 exhibiting units, and participation from 33 provinces and cities, along with approximately 28,000 trade visitors and 12,600 B2B meetings.

Under the theme “Sustainable Tourism – Vibrant Experiences,” the event aims to promote green and smart tourism and strengthen international connections.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that for the first time, three major events took place simultaneously, fostering a robust combined impact on trade, investment and tourism promotion.

The 2025 VIS Export Forum alone attracted 450 buying delegations from 60 countries and 400 domestic enterprises showcasing over 12,000 products, opening wide-ranging opportunities for supply-demand connections.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and enterprises pose for commemorative photo at the forum on the morning of September 4. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City, serving as an economic driving force, is concentrating on building a sustainable and innovative ecosystem for trade and tourism.

The simultaneous organization of these three events underscores the city’s foresight and commitment to business collaboration, creating favorable conditions, enhancing international partnerships, and strengthening its role as Vietnam’s leading economic, financial and tourism hub.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong