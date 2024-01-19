Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC increases information on non-cash payments

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are increasing information on non-cash payments for social security beneficiaries.

The city police force, the Standing Board of the City Project 06 Steering Committee, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Information and Communications, the branch of State Bank of Vietnam in HCMC, the Bank for Social Policies in the city and the people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City have together worked to increase information about the benefits and conveniences of making non-cash social security payments.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities and agencies encouraged and expected people citywide to receive money through non-cash payments in response to the peak period of non-cash social security payments.

In order to facilitate and promote non-cash social security payments, the State Bank of Vietnam has directed banks, foreign bank branches, credit institutions, and payment intermediary service providers, enterprises to pilot Mobile Money services.

Moreover, these above-mentioned institutions have been asked to create favorable conditions for beneficiaries of social security policies to open accounts, e-wallets, and Mobile Money accounts to receive money.

If anyone encounters difficulties or problems in registering to receive non-cash social security payments, they can contact local people's committees and police officers for further guidance and support.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan

