HCMC inaugurates RoK-assisted electronic shooting range​

The Ho Chi Minh City police announced on April 12 that they has augurated the electronic shooting range using non-refundable aid from the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Eearly last year, the Busan Police sent working delegations to Ho Chi Minh City to survey, design, and install the electronic shooting range which has a total investment of 657 million won (nearly US$500,000 ).

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said that the work demonstrates the determination and great efforts of the two cities' police, and the enthusiastic support from the Department of Foreign Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security and the RoK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nam highlighted the significance of the inauguration of the electronic shooting range, saying that it marks 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the RoK, as well as and shows the substantive cooperation and friendship between the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and the RoK’s Police in general, and between the police of Ho Chi Minh City and Busan City in particular.