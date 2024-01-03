Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC inaugurates memorials to martyrs in Cu Chi

The HCMC High Command, the Department of Public Security of the city, and Cu Chi District’s authorities inaugurated Memorials to heroic martyrs in the district on January 2.

Attending the inauguration ceremony was Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai.

The upgrade project of the memorial in An Nhon Tay Commune that was built in 2006 was started in September 2023 to commemorate 801 fallen heroes.

The martyr’s monument in An Phu Commune which was built in 2004 also got an upgrade in September 2023.

The two works were completed on December 22, 2023, aiming at marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944- 2024), 80 years of the traditional day of HCMC’s armed forces (September 4, 1945 – 2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

HCMC's leaders offer incense to heroic martyrs. (Photo:SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command said that the upgrade project of the two memorials aims to pay tribute to war heroes and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

On this occasion, the HCMC High Command offered 200 gifts to residents of An Nhon Tay and An Phu Communes.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai (5th, R) and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of memorials to martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo:SGGP)
Delegates offer incense to fallen soldiers. (Photo:SGGP)
Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offers gifts to residents in Cu Chi Dsitrict. (Photo:SGGP)
Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai offers gifts to residents in Cu Chi Dsitrict. (Photo:SGGP)
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

