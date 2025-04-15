HCMC implements urban safety and security measures for upcoming holidays

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts are urgently implementing appropriate measures to ensure traffic safety, environmental sanitation, food safety, social order and security.

HCMC urgently implements urban safety and security measures for upcoming holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on April 15 directed the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to urgently implement appropriate measures to ensure traffic safety, environmental sanitation, food safety, social order and security during the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

In addition, the localities must strengthen inspections and promptly handle illegal encroachment on pavement and roads in Ho Chi Minh City, promptly repair damaged infrastructure, and keep streets and sidewalks clean, especially in public areas such as hospitals, schools, export processing zones, and industrial parks.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned District 1 to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to strengthen the implementation of these tasks at major tourist and sightseeing spots, such as Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral, Ben Thanh Market, and shopping centers. It aims to ensure public order and security, prevent unlawful activities, and create a safe, friendly environment for residents and visitors.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh