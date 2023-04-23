HCMC hosts Female Workers’ Day 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union collaborated with the City Labor Confederation to host the Female Workers’ Day in 2023 on Sunday morning.

The event was attended by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization Ngo Van Luan.

At this event, many activities for female workers such as a beauty care booth for female workers like skin care, skin care consultancy, haircut, nail care, gameshow and a booth awarding Vietnamese traditional dress “Ao Dai”, costumes for female workers.

The organizers gave 600 gifts to female workers with difficult circumstances, contributing to taking care of the spiritual and material lives of female workers with a total amount of more than VND420 million (US$17,900).

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Thi Ngoc Linh informed that this is a practical and profoundly humanistic activity that would promptly encourage female workers with difficult circumstances to overcome their lives and contributes to building Ho Chi Minh City with a good quality of life, civilization, modernity and gratitude.

From 2016 up to now, the Municipal Women's Union has collaborated with relevant units to organize the program of Female Workers’ Day at export processing zones and industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City, comprising industrial parks of Hiep Phuoc, Tan Thuan, Tan Binh, Tay Bac, export processing zones of Tan Thuan, Linh Trung and so on.

During the passing times, the HCMC Women’s Union has hosted practical activities for female workers in the city, including calling on rental house owners to stabilize the rental fee and other costs of electricity, water; kindergartens not to lift the school fee and meals along with ensuring nutrition quality for children of workers, laborers with difficulties and migrant workers.

Besides, many female worker members received preferential credit loans to improve their incomes and create job opportunities.

Some photos were captured at the Female Workers’ Day 2023 this morning.