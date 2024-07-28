HCMC honors, pays tribute to revolutionary contributors
SGGP
The leaders, officials, soldiers and youth union members of Ho Chi Minh City have always paid attention to and effectively implemented policies for those who have contributed to the revolution.
Commemorating the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2024) and upholding traditional values of paying tribute to revolutionary contributors, the leaders, officials, soldiers and youth union members of Ho Chi Minh City have always paid attention to and effectively implemented preferential policies for people with meritorious services to the revolution.
Practical actions such as caring for families of policy beneficiaries, restoring portraits of heroic Vietnamese mothers, giving gifts to war invalids and so on have contributed to honoring and expressing gratitude for the immense sacrifices of heroes, martyrs, war invalids, wounded soldiers and those who have served the revolution.
Additionally, the actions aimed to educate current and future generations of Vietnamese about the patriotic tradition.