HCMC honors, pays tribute to revolutionary contributors

The leaders, officials, soldiers and youth union members of Ho Chi Minh City have always paid attention to and effectively implemented policies for those who have contributed to the revolution.

Commemorating the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2024) and upholding traditional values of paying tribute to revolutionary contributors, the leaders, officials, soldiers and youth union members of Ho Chi Minh City have always paid attention to and effectively implemented preferential policies for people with meritorious services to the revolution.

Practical actions such as caring for families of policy beneficiaries, restoring portraits of heroic Vietnamese mothers, giving gifts to war invalids and so on have contributed to honoring and expressing gratitude for the immense sacrifices of heroes, martyrs, war invalids, wounded soldiers and those who have served the revolution.

Additionally, the actions aimed to educate current and future generations of Vietnamese about the patriotic tradition.

Party Central Committee member, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai offers incense in memory of martyrs at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Representatives of Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea Traditional Association offer incense at the Monument to the 'no-number fleet' heroic martyrs (Naval Brigade 125).

Pupils from District 4 in Ho Chi Minh City offer flowers at the Martyrs’ Memorial Site in the district.

The young persons of Binh Chanh District use candles to create the map of Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan visits and presents gifts to severely wounded war invalid Nguyen Van Van residing in Ward 8, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City.

Students from Hong Bang International University restore the portrait of female martyr Nguyen Thi Phuong and present it to her family in Can Thanh Commune, Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper representatives present gifts to war invalids and policy beneficiary families in Cu Chi District.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong