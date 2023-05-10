SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC High Command hosts defense sports festival

SGGPO
The High Command of HCMC organized a defense sports festival on May 10 in the presence of Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Ngo Minh Chau.
HCMC High Command hosts defense sports festival ảnh 1
A parade performed by army soldiers at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command asked athletes to participate in the competition with the spirit of solidarity, honesty, nobility, and determination to win as well as strictly comply with military disciplines, respect the rules and regulations of the defense sports festival and the organization board of the event.

HCMC High Command hosts defense sports festival ảnh 2
Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC High Command hosts defense sports festival ảnh 3
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau delivers his encouraging words to army officers and soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau delivered his encouraging words to army officers and soldiers to train and compete with the highest determination in the event and achieve good health for protecting and building the country.

The 2023 HCMC defense sports festival attracted athletes of the military and armed forces units in HCMC and is divided into three phases. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 16.

HCMC High Command hosts defense sports festival ảnh 4
Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (4th, R) and leaders of HCMC and the municipal High Command attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC High Command hosts defense sports festival ảnh 5
At the opening ceremony of the 2023 HCMC defense sports festival (Photo: SGGP)
By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

