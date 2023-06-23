HCMC High Command disposes of over 16 tons of bombs, bullets

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command this morning disposed of more than 16.2 tons of bombs, bullets and explosives.

The destruction was implemented at the National Shooting Range Zone 3 in Xuan Tam Commune, Xuan Loc District, Dong Nai Province.

At the site, officers and soldiers of the Technical Division under the HCMC High Command together with professional forces loaded and arranged bombs, bullets and explosives to handle in accordance with regulations.

The bombs, bullets and explosives remained after the wars and they had been collected in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the destruction process, the functional forces complied with principles and technical procedures and handled them in a safe way.