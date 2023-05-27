SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

HCMC has 23 points with high risk of traffic congestion

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport informed that by 2023, the city had 23 points with a high risk of traffic congestion.
Accordingly, eight points with a high risk of traffic congestion have remained unchanged, being Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, the section from My Thuy Interchange to Cat Lai Port; Nguyen Tat Thanh Street; Truong Chinh Street, the section from Au Co Street to Tan Ky – Tan Quy; Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street, the section from Bach Dang Street to five-way road intersection of Martyr's Monument; Hang Xanh crossroad and intersections of Cong Hoa – Hoang Hoa Tham, Tran Quoc Hoan – Phan Thuc Duyen, Dinh Bo Linh – Bach Dang.

For this reason, it is important to soon put the construction works into exploitation such as the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho; An Phu intersection; connecting street Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa. Besides, it is essential to promptly start work on projects of expanding Hoang Hoa Tham Street and the steel overpass at Bon Xa crossroad.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

