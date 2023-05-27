HCMC has 23 points with high risk of traffic congestion

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport informed that by 2023, the city had 23 points with a high risk of traffic congestion.

Accordingly, eight points with a high risk of traffic congestion have remained unchanged, being Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, the section from My Thuy Interchange to Cat Lai Port; Nguyen Tat Thanh Street; Truong Chinh Street, the section from Au Co Street to Tan Ky – Tan Quy; Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street, the section from Bach Dang Street to five-way road intersection of Martyr's Monument; Hang Xanh crossroad and intersections of Cong Hoa – Hoang Hoa Tham, Tran Quoc Hoan – Phan Thuc Duyen, Dinh Bo Linh – Bach Dang.

For this reason, it is important to soon put the construction works into exploitation such as the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho; An Phu intersection; connecting street Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa. Besides, it is essential to promptly start work on projects of expanding Hoang Hoa Tham Street and the steel overpass at Bon Xa crossroad.