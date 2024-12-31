HCMC, Hanoi ring in 2025 with vibrant fireworks, festivities

Ho Chi Minh City has planned an exciting lineup of activities to celebrate New Year 2025, as announced by the HCMC People's Committee.

HCMC will celebrate the New Year with fireworks and music festivals along the Saigon River.

The city will host three fireworks displays: one high-altitude location and two low-altitude locations, along with lively countdown music events to welcome the new year tonight, December 31.

The fireworks shows will last for 15 minutes, starting at midnight on January 1, 2025. The high-altitude display will take place at the entrance of the Saigon River Tunnel (Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City), featuring approximately 1,500 high-altitude fireworks, 30 low-altitude setups, and ten pyrotechnic effects.

The two low-altitude fireworks displays will be held at Dam Sen Cultural Park (Ward 3, District 11) and Van Phuc City (Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City), each featuring 90 low-altitude fireworks setups.

Before the fireworks, large-scale music festivals will be held. Highlights include a countdown event on Nguyen Hue Walking Street (District 1) and the City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025 New Year Festival, featuring music performances and a countdown celebration at the Saigon riverside park near Ba Son Bridge.

A large number of people are expected to join the New Year celebration programs in the city center.

To ensure safety, the HCMC Police will work with the HCMC Command to maintain security at the fireworks sites and gathering areas. The Department of Transport will coordinate with other agencies to manage traffic on roads and waterways near the display locations, restricting vehicle access within a 1-kilometer radius.

In addition, the city center will feature artistic light displays and host various sports activities, such as marathons, international martial arts festivals, and amateur cycling races.

Art performances for the public will also be held in districts 12, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan, as well as in five suburban districts: Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio. These events will take place on the evenings of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

To celebrate the New Year 2025, Hanoi will host fireworks displays at five locations with six launch sites across the city, including Hoan Kiem, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Dong, Son Tay Town, and Dong Anh District. These launch sites include in front of the headquarters of Hanoi Moi Newspaper and Hanoi Post Office in Hoan Kiem District, the F1 racetrack area in Nam Tu Liem District’s Phu Do Ward, Van Quan Lake in Ha Dong District’s Van Quan Ward, Son Tay Citadel in Son Tay Town, and Dong Anh Sports Center in Dong Anh District. Hanoi will celebrate New Year 2025 with six combined high-altitude and low-altitude fireworks displays at key locations across the city. The fireworks displays will run for 15 minutes, from midnight to 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2025. Each site will feature 600 high-altitude fireworks and 90 low-altitude setups, totaling 3,600 high-altitude fireworks and 540 low-altitude setups across the city. Residents and visitors can also enjoy a variety of free, high-quality art performances. At 8:15 p.m., the Countdown Party 2025 will kick off at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake. The event will showcase performances by renowned artists and singers, creating an energetic and festive atmosphere to ring in the new year.

By Tieu Tan, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan