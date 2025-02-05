HCMC hands over personnel approval decisions in Thu Duc City

The People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on February 5 to hand over personnel decisions in Thu Duc City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai presides over the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presided over the ceremony, along with the participation of Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Hong Tham announced the resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council approving the election results for the position of the Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Council for the 2021-2026 term to Kieu Ngoc Vu, former Standing Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Council.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le hand over the approval decision for election results to Mr. Kieu Ngoc Vu and Mr. Tran Huu Phuoc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs also announced the decision of the HCMC People’s Committee approving the election results for the position of the Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term to Tran Huu Phuoc, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City.

Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City leaders congratulate the newly elected officials. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman Phan Van Mai congratulated the officials and hoped that they would continue efforts, foster solidarity and closely coordinate with the Standing Committee of the Thu Duc City Party Committee to develop Thu Duc City in line with Ho Chi Minh City’s set goals and the expectations of the people of Thu Duc City in particular, as well as Ho Chi Minh City residents in general.

Thu Duc City is one of the localities in Ho Chi Minh City that have most clearly implemented Resolution 18 of the 12th Central Party Executive Committee. Therefore, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai requested that Thu Duc City continue to study and further highlight the role of the Thu Duc City People’s Council, actively contributing to the development of Thu Duc City as a leading driver of Ho Chi Minh City’s growth.

According to Chairman Phan Van Mai, the year 2025 marks the final push toward the finish line for this term. With that spirit, Chairman Phan Van Mai called on the entire political system of Thu Duc City to unite, maintain consensus and strive to fulfill its tasks.

He emphasized Thu Duc City’s role as a key driving force of Ho Chi Minh City growth, helping propel the city forward to complete this term's goals and prepare for the next one.

Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Council Kieu Ngoc Vu affirmed that he would foster unity within the collective, continuously improve skills and knowledge, adhere to legal regulations, and fulfill assigned duties to contribute to the overall development of Thu Duc City.

Mr. Kieu Ngoc Vu, born in 1976, is a native of Ho Chi Minh City. He holds a Master’s degree in Party and State Governance, a Bachelor's degree in Physics and an Advanced Certificate in Political Theory. Mr.Tran Huu Phuoc, born in 1973, is a native of Ho Chi Minh City. He holds a Master’s degree in Party and State Governance, a Bachelor's degree in Political Education Science and an Advanced Certificate in Political Theory.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong