HCMC demands rigorous enforcement of temporary hiring and appointment halt

To ensure compliance, Ho Chi Minh City has issued a directive requiring strict implementation of the temporary suspension of civil servant recruitment and the appointment of commune leaders.

The Standing Committee of the city Party Committee has mandated that localities, agencies, and units temporarily halt recruitment and the appointment operations until further notice is provided.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi has recently signed and disseminated an official document to specialized agencies that offer advice and support to the City Party Committee, as well as to district party committees, the Thu Duc City Party Committee, party committees under the management of the HCMC Party Committee, departments and agencies.

According to the document, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has unanimously decided to continue the temporary suspension of civil servant recruitment, appointments, and nominations for higher positions. This policy will remain in effect until further notice, as the committee works to perfect the leadership and management structures of agencies and units, as well as supplement Party Committees and Party Standing Committees at the commune and district levels for the 2020-2025 term.

In accordance with the directives issued by the Politburo in Conclusion 127, secretaries of districts and Thu Duc City are tasked with conducting ideological work, inspiring local officials, and ensuring the continuity of regular activities within their jurisdictions until the district-level restructuring is executed as per the Central's guidance.

Members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee will monitor district developments, promptly report arising issues, and recommend necessary actions.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee tasked the City Party Committee's Organization Board with leading and coordinating relevant agencies to oversee implementation across agencies, units, and localities. They must promptly report to the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee for review and guidance on emerging issues.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan