HCMC hands over 500 savings books to disadvantaged students

The HCMC Red Cross Society on September 10 provided financial support to help disadvantaged students overcome learning barriers.

The HCMC Red Cross Society provides financial support to help disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

A total number of 500 savings books worth VND5 million (US$200) each were handed over to students from poor and near-poor families, including those orphaned by Covid-19, who are living in difficult circumstances and at risk of dropping out of school.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong offers financial aids to underprivileged students. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the event, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong highly appreciated the humanitarian program, presenting the interests of the Party, the State, and the community for underprivileged students who have outstanding academic achievements.

He encouraged students in HCMC to enhance their learning spirit to enrich their knowledge, strive to become exemplary people, and actively participate in school and community activities.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

