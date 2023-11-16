HCMC, Guangzhou City enhance collaboration in multiple sectors

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, emphasized that in the immediate future, HCMC and Guangzhou City (Guangdong, China) will strengthen cooperation in the field of urban railways.

On the afternoon of November 16, as part of the official visit and working agenda in the People's Republic of China, the high-level delegation from HCMC led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, visited and worked in Guangdong Province.

Strengthening collaboration across specific sectors

In Guangzhou City, Guangdong, China, Mr. Guo Yonghang, Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee, warmly received the delegation.

During the working session, the HCMC Party Committee Secretary expressed appreciation to the Guangzhou City leadership for their gracious hospitality during the visit. He also commended the remarkable progress of Guangzhou City, contributing significantly to China's overall accomplishments.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed appreciation to Guangzhou City and the People's Republic of China for their generous support, particularly during the phases of Vietnam and HCMC's efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee and the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee jointly reaffirmed the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Vietnam and China. They underscored the significance of sustaining and advancing the bilateral relationship following the "16-word guideline" (friendly neighborliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, and future-oriented thinking) and the "four-good spirit” (good neighbors, good friends, good comrades, and good partners).

HCMC and Guangzhou City are committed to enhancing more profound, substantial, and effective collaboration across various fields, aiming to concretize the policies and guidelines established by the senior leaders of both Parties and countries.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the two cities share many similarities. There is a large potential and space for development cooperation between the two cities. Additionally, both cities are actively intensifying efforts in people-to-people diplomacy and collaboration in science and technology, healthcare, education, and culture.

The leaders of the two cities unanimously agreed to strengthen collaboration in specific areas. The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized that in the immediate future, HCMC and Guangzhou City will enhance cooperation in the field of urban railways. Urban railways are a notable strength of Guangzhou City, and HCMC requires significant sharing and cooperation to accelerate the development of urban railways in the near future.

Exploring metro system implementation practices

The Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee and the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee observed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding involving the China Association of Metros, Guangzhou Metro Corporation, and the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR). This joint effort is geared towards strategically researching the development of HCMC's urban railway system until 2035.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is intended to facilitate the exchange of experiences and solutions in the planning of the railway network in China. At the same time, it will bolster cooperation in knowledge sharing and workforce training and provide assistance in research and learning effective methods for the swift implementation of urban railway systems.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on advancing cooperation in science and technology, undertaking scientific research projects, exploring new technologies, applying innovative products, conducting tests and certifications, green assessments, and other related activities. Additionally, the involved parties will explore specific collaboration in areas like planning, management methods, and personnel training.

On the same afternoon, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee and the HCMC high-level delegation visited the Huanghuagang Cemetery to pay respects at the grave of the late martyr Pham Hong Thai. The delegation reverently placed floral wreaths and incense at the grave, expressing deep gratitude for the martyr's substantial contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese people.