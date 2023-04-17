HCMC gives gifts, scholarships to disadvantaged ethnic people in Can Gio

The Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee coordinated with units to offer gifts for Khmer ethnic minority households and scholarships for Khmer pupils with difficult circumstances in Can Gio District, HCMC.

The program was held on the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay Festival in 2023.

Attending the ceremony were former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and Standing Deputy Head of the Organization Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Huynh Cach Mang.

57 gifts worth VND1 million (nearly US$43) for each were given to 57 Khmer ethnic minority households in Can Gio District.

The program under the theme “Giving scholarships for ethnic minority and poor pupils” aims to support disadvantaged Khmer ethnic pupils with outstanding academic achievements.

On the occasion, Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper also gave 5,000 national flags to the Party Committee, authorities and people of Can Gio District.