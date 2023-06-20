HCMC gifts poor Chinese - Vietnamese students

Ho Chi Minh City gave gifts and money to poor Chinese- Vietnamese students to support them in pursuit of learning.

At the People's Committee of District 6, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC in collaboration with Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper yesterday held a ceremony to award money as support for Chinese-Vietnamese students with difficult circumstances across the city.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Phan Kieu Thanh Huong hoped that small gifts would be a motivation for the children in the pursuit of learning. At the same time, gifts manifested the city government’s practical care for students who have a studious spirit.

At the ceremony, student Tran Hieu Du in District 6 on behalf of the students thanked leaders and benefactors for their support and gifts promising to study well to fulfill their dreams in the future.

On this occasion, leaders of organizations awarded 300 scholarships each worth VND1 million to support these special students.