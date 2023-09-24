HCMC gathering marks 74th National Day of China

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on September 23 to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the National Day of China (October 1, 1949-2023).

Delivering the congratulatory remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam - China Friendship Association of HCMC Nguyen Huu Hiep said that amid complex developments in the international economic and political situations, the further promotion of substantive cooperation and healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries matches the fundamental interests of their Parties, countries, and people, and is also important to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

During the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in late 2022, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration for 2022-2027, affirming that the Vietnam - China friendship a precious spiritual asset of the two countries' people that must be maintained, protected, and developed in an increasingly substantive manner, Hiep said.

Highlighting the coordination between the HUFO and the Chinese Consulate General in HCMC over the past years, he pledged that the HUFO will keep joining hands with the consulate to bring into play the obtained results and sustain close cooperation in cultural and friendship exchanges to help further intensify the two countries’ traditional relations.

Chinese Consul General Wei Huaxiang noted frequent meetings between the countries’ leaders and numerous people-to-people exchanges over the past year, which have contributed to the steady progress of bilateral ties and fruitful cooperation results, particularly in economy and trade.

He held that HCMC, which holds a significant role in Vietnam’s reforms and opening as well as in the southern region’s economic development, boasts considerable potential for cooperation with China.

The Consulate General is ready to continue helping foster exchanges and collaboration between Chinese localities and HCMC. It will also work closely with the HUFO to organize activities for strengthening mutual understanding, trust, and friendship, thus enriching the China - Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the diplomat added.