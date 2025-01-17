HCMC fosters ties with overseas Vietnamese

As part of the "Overseas Vietnamese Celebrating Lunar New Year 2025" program, a delegation of distinguished overseas Vietnamese joined local engagement activities in Cu Chi District, HCMC, on January 17.

Local connection activities in Cu Chi District

Ms. Vu Thi Huynh Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, highlighted the event as an opportunity to foster connections, open avenues for cooperation, and harness the potential of the overseas Vietnamese community to support socioeconomic development.

HCMC remains the nation’s leader in attracting remittances, contributing 40-53 percent of the national total. Between 2012 and 2023, the city received over $65 billion, growing at an annual rate of 3-7 percent. In 2024 alone, remittances reached $9.6 billion, up $140 million from 2023.

Mr. Tran Hai Linh, Chairman of the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association, speaks at the meeting.

To enhance the effectiveness of remittance use, the HCMC People’s Committee has approved a strategic plan through 2030. The initiative aims to create favorable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to invest, produce, do business, and contribute to education, culture, and technology. So far, about 500 overseas Vietnamese experts have returned to HCMC for long-term roles.

Ms. Vu Thi Huynh Mai emphasized that future programs will not only focus on economic benefits but also on strengthening the bond between the overseas Vietnamese community and their homeland. Nearly 3 million overseas Vietnamese are connected to HCMC, representing nearly 50 percent of the global Vietnamese diaspora.

Mr. Tran Hai Linh, Chairman of the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association, reaffirmed the commitment of the overseas Vietnamese community to contribute to sustainable development in Cu Chi District.

During the program, the delegation paid tribute at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, honoring heroic martyrs, and visited Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and policy beneficiary families in Cu Chi District.

Overseas Vietnamese delegates offer incense and flowers at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple.

Overseas Vietnamese delegates visit the Cu Chi Tunnels.

Policy beneficiary families receive gifts during the program.

The event, held from January 17-18, 2025, is an annual initiative showcasing HCMC’s dedication to fostering close ties with the overseas Vietnamese community and celebrating their contributions to the city's development.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan