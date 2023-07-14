HCMC focusing on addressing issues in social housing projects

HCMC has always paid much attention to tackling problems for social housing projects when adopting the campaign ‘Building at least 1 Million Social Houses for the Low-income, Workers of Industrial Parks in the 2021-2030 Period’.



HCMC People’s Committee yesterday held a press conference about socio-economic matters and pandemic prevention tasks in the city. Office Chief of HCMC Construction Department Bui Van Hieu informed that the real estate market in the city shows signs of recovery but still rather unstable. It is predicted that in the third quarter of 2023, this market will have no clear improvements as there is not many new construction projects launched.

Since the end of 2022, HCMC has proposed various measures to foster the real estate market. State agencies have classified projects and grouped encountered difficulties to apply corresponding solutions. Particularly, HCMC has always shown great concentration on social housing projects. This is to carry out the campaign ‘Building at least 1 Million Social Houses for the Low-income, Workers of Industrial Parks in the 2021-2030 Period’.

Chief Hieu added that in the first 6 months this year, the inspectors of HCMC Construction Department have checked and handled 207 cases of construction order violation, a drop of 39 cases compared to this time last year.