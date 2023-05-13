HCMC expected to see breakthroughs in potential utilization

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee scrutinized a draft resolution on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City, as part of its 23rd session in Hanoi on May 12.

The committee stressed the need to pay more attention to breakthrough policies in order to create changes in optimizing the southern economic hub’s potential.

According to the Government’s proposal presented at the meeting, the draft resolution comprises 12 articles on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies in HCMC in terms of investment management; finance and state budget; urban and environmental resources management; the sectors that are prioritized in strategic investment attraction; scientific and technological management, and innovation; and apparatus organization in HCMC and its Thu Duc city.

At the meeting, the committee members expressed their support for the contents of the draft resolution and an assessment report.

Some suggested clarifying types of construction investment contracts, and making reports on the impacts of the establishment of new non-business units, with attention to decentralization and operational mechanisms.

In his remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that the pilot should be put under control and management, and asked concerned agencies to continue their work to perfect the draft resolution and other relevant documents.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai held that once the draft resolution is approved, the city will need to prepare much to serve its implementation.

Mai noted his hope that the document will sail through the legislature during its upcoming fifth session.