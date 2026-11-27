The new rules cover certain detached houses, temporary structures, and EV charging and battery-swapping facilities, aiming to simplify administrative procedures across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued Decision 102/2026, outlining the types of construction projects exempt from building permits across the city. The decision takes effect on November 30.

In addition to projects already exempt under Clause 2, Article 43 of the 2025 Law on Construction, the city has added several new categories to the permit-exempt list.

Specifically, detached houses whether owned by households, individuals, or organizations are exempt if they are under seven stories high (measured from the ground level of the structure) and have a total floor area of less than 500 square meters, provided they are located in areas with approved urban architectural management regulations, a detailed 1:500-scale plan, or an approved urban design.

The decision also exempts temporary structures not based on a master plan, in accordance with Point c, Clause 2, Article 14 of the Law on Urban Development. Criteria, conditions, permitted duration, management, operation, dismantling, relocation, and site restoration for these structures will be governed by decisions of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and relevant legal regulations.

In addition, charging stations and battery-swapping cabinets located on non-agricultural land or State-managed land, other than land designated for national defense or security, are exempt from building permit requirements. Project owners and other relevant parties must ensure that these installations comply fully with all applicable technical standards and regulations.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan