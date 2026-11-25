Vietnamese border guards have launched a criminal investigation after discovering three handguns and 17 rounds of ammunition in the luggage of an Australian woman entering the country from Laos through Ha Tinh Province.

Sarah Therese and the seized weapons and ammunition at the authorities' office

The Ha Tinh Border Guard Command announced on November 25 that the Cau Treo International Border Gate Border Guard Station had issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings for the illegal transportation of military weapons, an offense punishable under Clause 2, Article 304 of Vietnam's Penal Code.

According to preliminary findings, the incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. on November 18, when border guards and provincial border guard investigators, working with customs officials at the border gate and the Customs Control Team under Customs Sub-department Region XI, inspected the luggage of passengers entering Vietnam from Laos.

The inspection took place at the immigration checkpoint in Ha Trai Hamlet, Son Kim 1 Commune, Ha Tinh Province.

The weapons and ammunition found in Sarah Therese's luggage

Authorities found three handguns and 17 rounds of ammunition inside a black suitcase belonging to Sarah Therese, an Australian national born in 1993.

During questioning, Therese reportedly told investigators that a man had contacted her and arranged for her to transport the weapons and ammunition from Laos into Vietnam in exchange for payment.

The case remains under investigation, with relevant agencies continuing to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged weapons smuggling operation.

Officials said further action would be taken in accordance with Vietnamese law.

By Duc Hai, The Manh – Translated by Thuy Doan