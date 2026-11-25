Ho Chi Minh City authorities uncovered 82 mini gas canisters of unknown origin during surprise inspections, warning of fire and explosion risks from illegally refilled containers and unsafe gas use.

Firefighters provide fire prevention and safety guidance at a food outlet in Khanh Hoi Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 24, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, in coordination with Firefighting and Rescue Team No. 4, conducted surprise inspections of establishments trading in and using gas across three wards, including Xom Chieu, Khanh Hoi, and Vinh Hoi. The inspections uncovered 82 mini gas canisters of unknown origin, showing signs of repeated reuse.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Minh Trang, Deputy Head of Firefighting and Rescue Team No. 4, said the inspections were conducted under a plan developed by the Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police Division. The campaign also included public awareness efforts to encourage residents to purchase and use gas safely.

The gas canisters were handed over to the ward police for further action. (Photo: SGGP)

During an inspection of a food outlet, the task force discovered two mini gas canisters and traced their supply to a grocery store on Ton Dan Street in Khanh Hoi Ward. At the store, authorities found 82 mini gas canisters of unknown origin. Many of the containers were stained with grease and food residue, while some showed signs of rust but had been repainted and put up for sale on the sidewalk. The store owner said a gas delivery person had supplied the canisters at VND12,000 (US$0.46) each.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Pham Minh Trang, single-use mini gas canisters must never be refilled or transferred to other containers. Improper refilling can cause the canisters to become deformed and weaken their pressure resistance, potentially resulting in gas leaks or explosions.

The gas canisters had been refilled multiple times. (Photo: SGGP)

At a food outlet on Ben Van Don Street in Khanh Hoi Ward, when asked how to respond to a gas leak, an employee said the electricity should be switched off. Lieutenant Colonel Pham Minh Trang cautioned that turning electrical switches on or off could generate sparks, potentially triggering a fire or explosion in the presence of leaked gas.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Tan Chau, Deputy Head of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police Division, said the city currently has more than 1,600 establishments trading in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Police inspect a grocery store selling unsafe mini gas canisters. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City police have advised the municipal People's Committee to direct comprehensive inspections of these establishments and impose strict penalties for violations. Cases involving sufficient grounds to establish criminal offenses will be recommended for criminal prosecution.

The Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police also advised gas retailers and households to regularly inspect their gas systems and install gas leak detectors. Users should turn off gas valves after use and refrain from modifying or connecting gas systems without professional advice.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh