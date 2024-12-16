HCMC establishes working group to support Vesak Day 2025 organization

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued a decision to establish a working group for coordinating and delivering assistance to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in organizing the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 in the city.

The working group is responsible for consulting matters related to coordinating and supporting the organization of the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City; and making proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to direct the coordination efforts between various agencies, units and localities in Ho Chi Minh City.

A grand ceremony commemorates the 716th anniversary of nirvana attainment of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (Illustrative photo: SGGP/Thanh Trong)

The working group consists of 27 members. Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee serves as the head of the working group; and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs is the standing agency of the group.

Previously, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai had performed a survey at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City and the Lang Le - Bau Co Cultural Park to assess the site to prepare for the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City guaranteed close coordination with the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) to ensure the best conditions for the successful organization of the event, contributing to promoting the image of the country, people and Buddhism of Vietnam to the international community.

80 countries worldwide will participate in the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025, which will take place at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, located in Le Minh Xuan Commune, Binh Chanh District, from May 6 to May 8, 2025.

Through three times of successful celebrations for the United Nations Day of Vesak, Vietnam has received support and trust from the International Council for Day of Vesak and the international Buddhist community.

Vietnam will organize the United Nations Day of Vesak in Ho Chi Minh City, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development” in 2025.

