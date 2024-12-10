HCMC establishes two inspection teams to survey administrative unit reform

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a plan to inspect and survey the reorganization of commune-level administrative units in Ho Chi Minh City for the period of 2023 - 2025 following Resolution No. 1278/NQ-UBTVQH15.

The inspection and survey are scheduled to take place from December 10 to December 20, 2024.

The two inspection teams, comprising team No.1, led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, would inspect and survey the reorganization of administrative units in Districts 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11.

Team No.2, led by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, shall inspect and survey the reorganization of administrative units in District 3, 8 and districts of Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Phu Nhuan.

The two teams will check and survey the direction of the People's Committees of districts and wards involved in the process of drafting and announcing Resolution 1278 in the relevant districts.

Additionally, the inspection teams will coordinate information dissemination before, during and after the announcement of Resolution 1278 together with the organization and reorganization of commune-level administrative units in the localities.

The teams will also inspect and survey the work of statistics, review the organization and arrangement of people's committees, health stations, schools, neighborhoods, officials, civil servants and non-specialized personnel in wards and neighborhoods, documents and papers, materials; facilities, assets, finances, ongoing investment projects and so on to prepare for the handover among related administrative units.

