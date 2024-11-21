Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes task force to resolve pending projects to prevent waste

On November 21, HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai approved a task force to address stalled projects to prevent waste.

On November 21, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, issued a decision to establish a task force dedicated to addressing delayed and halted construction projects, aiming to expedite their completion and utilization to avoid waste and inefficiency.

A 2.7km section of Ring Road No.2, stretching from Pham Van Dong Street to Go Dua Intersection (Thu Duc City), has been stalled for an extended period.

The task force will be led by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee. Mrs. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment, will serve as the permanent deputy leader. Members of the task force will include officials from relevant departments, including the Department of Finance, Department of Justice, Department of Construction, Department of Transport, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Planning and Architecture.

Earlier, on November 14, the HCMC Chairman directed various departments, agencies, and local authorities to focus on resolving outstanding projects, speeding up progress, and ensuring they are completed and utilized. Departments and localities have been instructed to review and list delayed or inefficient projects and take immediate action to resolve any obstacles, while mobilizing resources for fast implementation.

The Department of Planning and Investment will serve as the lead agency for monitoring and overseeing the process, while the Department of Finance will provide guidance on resolving issues related to projects involving land and property. The Departments of Construction and Natural Resources and Environment will address solutions for social housing projects, resettlement land, and financial obligations related to land. All tasks must be completed by November 30.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan

