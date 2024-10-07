Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes task force to implement specific mechanisms, policies

SGGPO

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee City, Phan Van Mai on October 7 signed Decision No. 4433/QĐ-UBND to establish a task force for implementing specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development.

nvla-9030.jpg.jpg
HCMC establishes task force to implement specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the task force will be responsible for carrying out Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the city's development, and Decree No. 84/2024/NĐ-CP on piloting the decentralization in State management in some fields for HCMC.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has been elected as the head of the task force with the participation of members including directors of departments. The task force's responsibilities include directing the organization of research, construction, and completion of content and projects to submit to the authorities for consideration and decision, as well as monitoring and guiding the implementation of regulations during the pilot program.

The task force must based on the current situation timely review arising issues propose appropriate solutions to the competent authorities, and organize events reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 98 and Decree No. 84.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment will serve as the Standing Agency for the task force and be responsible for creating reports.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

task force HCMC specific mechanisms policies Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 Decree No. 84/2024/NĐ-CP

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn