HCMC establishes task force to implement specific mechanisms, policies

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee City, Phan Van Mai on October 7 signed Decision No. 4433/QĐ-UBND to establish a task force for implementing specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development.

HCMC establishes task force to implement specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the task force will be responsible for carrying out Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the city's development, and Decree No. 84/2024/NĐ-CP on piloting the decentralization in State management in some fields for HCMC.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has been elected as the head of the task force with the participation of members including directors of departments. The task force's responsibilities include directing the organization of research, construction, and completion of content and projects to submit to the authorities for consideration and decision, as well as monitoring and guiding the implementation of regulations during the pilot program.

The task force must based on the current situation timely review arising issues propose appropriate solutions to the competent authorities, and organize events reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 98 and Decree No. 84.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment will serve as the Standing Agency for the task force and be responsible for creating reports.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh