HCMC establishes task force to address property and land issues

A task force for addressing issues related to the issuance of certificate of land use rights and ownership of assets attached to land of commercial housing projects in HCMC has just been established.

HCMC will establish a task force for addressing issues related to the issuance of certificate of land use rights and ownership of assets attached to land of commercial housing projects in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Decision No. 5013/QĐ-UBN signed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong on November 5, Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang has been elected as the head of the task force with the participation of members including leaders of departments and the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city.

The task force will be responsible for reviewing and summarizing commercial housing projects that have been granted investment certificates to identify the causes and categorize problems to issue appropriate solutions.

Additionally, the team will give the HCMC People's Committee advice on standardizing and synchronizing the process of issuing city or district-level certificates of land use rights. It aims to reduce the time of the issuance of a certificate and enhance transparency in the process for the grant of certificates of commercial housing projects.

The establishment of the task force is expected to solve obstacles in the grant of certificate of land use rights and ownership of assets attached to the land of commercial housing projects and strengthen the development of HCMC’s real estate market.

It is also an important step in enhancing the satisfaction of citizens and businesses in addressing administrative procedures, contributing to the creation of a transparent and efficient investment environment.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh