HCMC ensures timely updated data for urban flooding prevention

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has just issued a request to HCMC Planning and Investment Department regarding urban flooding and wastewater treatment.



Accordingly, in order to fulfill the goals in the program ‘Urban Flooding Prevention and Wastewater Treatment in HCMC in the 2021-2025 Period’ as well as the 2023 plan, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong asked that the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment cooperate with the municipal Finance Department and relevant state agencies, local authorities to evaluate the project urgency and balancing ability of the city budget.

A report should then be submitted to HCMC People’s Committee about capital allocation for projects with high priority. Corresponding decisions will be made this April.

The People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and all districts must focus on completing projects to address urban flooding in the area under their charge. Arisen trouble must be timely reported, along with suitable solutions, so that project progress can be accelerated.

At the same time, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and 21 districts have to launch the Flood Reporting and Decision Support (FEDS) tool, co-developed by HCMC Construction Department and World Bank. The data on flooding management must be timely and precisely updated onto this tool as well as the formal website thongtinthoatnuoctphcm.gov.vn and shared on the official e-portal of HCMC.