HCMC ensures disbursement proportion of over 95 percent for key traffic projects

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday directed that related state agencies urgently complete necessary procedures to boost the progress of traffic projects, ensuring the percentage of disbursement of 95 percent this year



Accordingly, HCMC People’s Committee asked that the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board must disburse VND15 billion (US$638,550) at the end of the second quarter and then VND20 billion ($851,400) at the end of the third quarter this year. The proportion for the whole year must reach over 95 percent of the allocated capital.



In particular, the project to improve Luong Dinh Cua Street (from Tran Nao Street to Nguyen Thi Dinh Street) has to accelerate the construction progress for the part finishing land clearance. Out of the VND40 billion ($1.7 million) distributed from the public investment plan to this project, only VND9.8 billion ($417,000) was successfully disbursed.



The construction project for An Phu Intersection must receive VND75 billion ($3.19 million) and VND570 billion ($24.26 million) in the second and third quarter this year respectively, then concluding the year at 95 percent of the allocated VND1.2 trillion ($51 million). However, the obtained amount now is just VND5 billion ($212,850).



Similarly, the construction project for Nam Ly Bridge to replace Rach Chiec Dam must ensure the yearly disbursement percentage of more than 95 percent of the assigned VND150 billion ($6.39 million).

Therefore, HCMC People’s Committee requested that all investors actively review the current progress of their projects to propose their capital needs in order to maintain the schedule and disburse all given amounts.