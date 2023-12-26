HCMC enhances use of digital signatures

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee asked to enhance the application of digital signatures.

The municipal People's Committee has just issued a document conveying the direction of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on increasing the use of digital signatures in the city.

As per the direction, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned directors of departments, agencies, chairpersons of people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City to promote the roles and responsibilities of leaders to strictly implement digital signatures. Accordingly, all civil servants and public employees at state-run agencies and units must use digital signatures.

Agencies and organizations with low usage rates of digital signatures need to focus on developing road maps and solutions to improve the digital signature usage rate.

At the same time, agencies and organizations should coordinate with the Department of Information and Communications and relevant units to disseminate information on the legal digital signatures in electronic transactions in many appropriate forms.

The Chairman of the City People's Committee assigned the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to advise the Standing Committee of the HCMC People's Committee to continue directing the application of digital signatures at agencies and units.

The Chairman also asked the Department of Information and Communications to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to study the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1198/QD-TTg on promulgating a plan to implement the Law on Electronic Transactions.

Moreover, the Department has been asked to advise and submit its document to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the implementation progress of this decision.

By Dong Son - Translated by Dan Thuy