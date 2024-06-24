HCMC enhances trade with Czech Republic

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Vietnam Hynek Kmoníček agreed to enhance trade between HCMC and the Czech Republic.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan (R) and Ambassador Hynek Kmoníček

At today afternoon’s meeting between Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan and Ambassador Hynek Kmoníček who paid a visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the two sides pledged to create favorable conditions to support businesses of the two countries, agreed on a mechanism for coordination, exchange, and promotion of cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Czech Republic.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan agreed with the proposals of Ambassador Hynek Kmoníček which are very suitable for the need to promote trade relations between Ho Chi Minh City and localities of the Czech Republic.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan also agreed with Ambassador Hynek Kmoníček’s suggestion of organizing a meeting in October for the Czech business community in Vietnam and Vietnamese businessmen investing in the Czech Republic and cooperation promotion between the Czech Trade Promotion Center and the Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Center, to create a unified mechanism for coordination and implementation of the responsibilities of each side.

According to Mr. Hoan, Ho Chi Minh City will organize a delegation of city businesses to the Czech Republic to attend the trade promotion fair in August. This is also in line with Ho Chi Minh City's development orientation.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Anh Quan