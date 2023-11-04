HCMC enhances connectivity with Dutch partners

Ho Chi Minh City always rolls out red carpet for enterprises from the Netherlands to land investment in its hi-tech park in semi-conductor production, and the areas with high-technology content and high added value.

Receiving Vice Minister for Foreign Economic Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Michiel Sweers on November 3, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong spoke highly the European country’s development and technology expertise. He said he wants to enhance connectivity with Dutch businesses and partners in the fields of HCMC’s priorities such as port development, green urban areas, and settlement of several urban issues.

As one of the cities hardest hit by climate change, HCMC has carried out an array of climate change response programs, he said, adding the city and Rotterdam already signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster cooperation in adaptation to climate change and inundation.

HCMC wants to learn experience from the Netherlands in operation and management of multi-functional city infrastructure that is resilient to climate change, as well as enhance cooperation to carry out green development projects, he stressed.

Sweers, for his part, affirmed that the Government and businesses of the Netherlands hail HCMC’s economic potential, and stand ready to cooperate and exchange technologies with enterprises in local high-tech zones.

Based on the sound collaboration between Rotterdam and HCMC, the Netherlands hopes to step up discussions with the Vietnamese side in line with the orientations of leaders from both sides to form specific projects in the city.

He went on to say that both sides boast huge potential to promote cooperation in urban sewage treatment, climate change response and sustainable development. The Netherlands is willing to introduce HCMC to suitable investors and financial funds who can help the city to branch out local development projects, he said.