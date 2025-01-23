HCMC embraces Tet with blend of tradition – modernity in festive decorations

With the Year of Wood Snake approaching, HCMC’s thoroughfares are being festively adorned, poised to welcome the Lunar New Year.

The 42 Nguyen Hue Apartment Building in Ward 8 of District 1 impresses international tourists with the crimson hue of national flags



Amidst one of HCMC’s most contemporary districts, the 42 Nguyen Hue Apartment Building in Ward 8 of District 1 presents a striking image, resplendent in the crimson hues of the national flag.

This nine-storey structure, erected in the early 1960s and long a popular destination for younger generations drawn to its cafes and restaurants, already offers a visual counterpoint to the surrounding high-rises due to its vintage character. During Tet, this contrast is amplified by dozens of national flags, prominently displayed on balconies overlooking Nguyen Hue pedestrian street.

Nguyen Thanh Long, a tour guide escorting international visitors through HCMC, observed that tourists consistently express profound admiration for the building. “They gaze up at the apartment block in awe,” he recounted. “They remark that it radiates more vibrancy than any of the surrounding modern structures. The combination of LED lights, signage, and the scores of fluttering national flags creates a powerful impression, conveying a palpable sense of Vietnam’s traditional Tet atmosphere.”

Secretary Pham Thi Hien of the Party Cell cum Head of the Fatherland Front Work Committee of Ward 8 explained that Ward 8 designated the building as its “Spring Corner,” combining festive decoration with improved cleanliness, public order, and community spirit. Noticing tourists photographing the building, she proposed adding flags.

The proposal received unanimous support, and with resident participation and financial contributions, the flag installation and cleaning were completed in just three days, evoking a strong sense of collective pride.

Nguyen Cong Tru Street in Binh Tho Ward of Thu Duc City (HCMC) is decorated with national flags (Photo: SGGP)



A tour of the city reveals the pervasive spread of the Tet atmosphere. The central districts are decorated with lights, floral displays, and flags. As in previous years, the Calligraphy Street in front of the Youth Cultural House (on Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Streets) is prepared to welcome the festive season. The meticulously designed calligraphy stalls, complemented by apricot and peach blossom trees, brighten the area with vibrant colour.

Nguyen Thuy Trang, a resident of Binh Thanh District, and her children make an annual tradition of wearing ao dai and taking photographs at this location. “My children and I wish to preserve memories of the traditional Tet ambiance, so we come here every year to take photos, request meaningful calligraphy, and offer prayers for a peaceful new year,” Ms. Trang explained.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street is in the final stages of preparation, poised to open its doors to the public. This year’s theme, “Splendid Country - Harmonious Spring,” portrays a narrative of HCMC’s remarkable socio-economic progress.

The street’s design is divided into three segments, namely Unity, Transformation, and Development, symbolizing key historical milestones in Vietnam’s journey and encompassing the nation’s resilience through hardship, sacrifice, and loss, as well as the triumphant pursuit of independence and national reunification, the transformative drive for development, and the confident stride into a new era of national prosperity.

Across the Saigon River, Saigon River Park (Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City) is ablaze with the golden hues of sunflower fields, bustling with the Tet Vietnam stalls of Calligraphy Street, and the Thu Duc City Spring Flower Market, featuring 200-250 flower and ornamental plant vendors. A key attraction is the Tet-themed photo opportunity area showcasing sunflower mascot products, symbolic of Thu Duc City.

Beyond the city center, numerous roads in suburban districts have also undergone festive transformations, adorned with vibrant flag displays. Along Nguyen Van Ba Street and Nguyen Cong Tru Street (Binh Tho Ward, Thu Duc City), rows of flagpoles bearing the national flag and the Party flag stand in neat formation.

Pointing to the flag-lined street, local resident Nguyen Dinh Trung remarked that the sight evokes a powerful sense of patriotism. “My experiences during wartime have instilled in me a deep appreciation for peace. During Tet, seeing the streets illuminated by red flags fills me with emotion and strengthens my love for my country,” Trung confided.

Similarly, Nguyen Thi Ranh Street (Cu Chi District), adorned with over 3,000 flags spanning 22.3km, contributes to bringing the festive spirit to suburban communities. In numerous alleys, neighborhoods, and residential areas across various districts, local dwellers have collaboratively decorated their surroundings, fostering a warm, communal atmosphere and strengthening neighborly bonds during Tet.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam