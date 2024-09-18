HCMC eliminates barriers for issuance of basement construction permits

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are working to eliminates barriers for the issuance of basement construction permits.

HCMC works to eliminate barriers for the issuance of basement construction permits

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday announced that to address the challenges associated with the issuance of permits for basement construction, the City has opted to incorporate underground space planning into the regulations governing the 1/2000 planning project for the currently approved 930ha central area of the City.

At the same time, the City also decided to supplement regulations on underground space planning management with 1/5000, 1/2000 zoning plans, and 1/2000 detailed plans that have been approved in the City.

Specifically, the decisions made have enhanced the underground space provision for low-level housing and individual dwellings, authorizing the construction of a maximum of one basement level for parking and technical requirements.

A detailed or master plan is required for a single-family home wishing to construct two or more basements.

Basements are permitted for apartment buildings, service and public works, headquarters, and construction projects in export processing zones, industrial parks, high-tech zones as long as they adhere to construction guidelines and rules.

Within 15 days, the City People's Committee requests the Department of Planning and Architecture and the People's Committees of districts 1, 3, 4 and Binh Thanh to publicly announce the content of this adjustment and supplement according to the present regulations.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan