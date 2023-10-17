HCMC Digital Transformation Week 2023 opens

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 17 opened the municipal Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

Within the framework of the event, departments, localities, and units across the city will organize activities throughout this month including the celebration of the National Digital Transformation Day in the fields of publishing, printing, and distribution and seminars on life-enhancing technology, smart business management, smart home - smart moving, technology and the future of work, digital education technology and digital entertainment, and healthcare technology.

Vice Chairman of the Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the activities will help raise public awareness of the digital transformation process and its economic benefits and contributions to the city's socio-economic development.

At the opening session of the week, the event organizers announced the city’s digital platforms in 2023 including a digital map, a digital institutional map, a data-driven governance platform, and a digital transformation index.

Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, said that data and analysis, exploitation, and connection of data are key factors in creating the success of cashless payments and digital transformation in the banking industry.

He said the municipal Digital Transformation Week creates a useful forum for managers and experts to exchange and share experiences to connect, exploit data, and develop non-cash payment services, aiming to provide safe services and utilities for people and businesses in the city in particular and the whole country in general.