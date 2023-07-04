HCMC deploys construction of seven logistics centers

On the afternoon of July 3, the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced that the city would be carrying out the construction of several logistics centers from now until 2025.

Specifically, the construction of the Logistics Center of Thu Duc City Hi-Tech Park will be implemented. The city will also undertake zoning planning for various logistics centers, including Cat Lai, Long Binh, Linh Trung, Cu Chi, Hiep Phuoc, and Tan Kien. Besides these locations, HCMC will also seek investment for four additional logistics center projects.

To cater to the logistics system, HCMC will carry out a thorough review and statistics of warehouse facilities located to invest in the improvement and development of a comprehensive transportation system that connects the region and HCMC, encompassing roads, waterways, airways, and railways. These endeavors will be synchronized with the HCMC Transport Infrastructure Development Plan during the period of 2020-2030.

Furthermore, HCMC will construct a centralized data warehouse to facilitate the digitalization of transportation activities. An information technology platform will be developed to enable the shared utilization of logistics-related data by both government agencies and businesses. The city will also create a digital logistics map, establishing an official database for statistical analysis, retrieval, planning, search, and optimization of the logistics network in HCMC and neighboring provinces.

HCMC has also conducted research on establishing a center to provide logistics technology solutions, aiming to facilitate the connection between logistics businesses and providers of modern logistics technology solutions. It will develop and implement a comprehensive human resource training and development plan in the logistics industry in HCMC for small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, the city will regularly organize networking conferences that bring together logistics service providers and users in HCMC or the Southern Key Economic Zone, thereby contributing to the ratio of outsourced logistics services.