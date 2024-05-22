HCMC Department of External Affairs inaugurates Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space

The HCMC Department of External Affairs inaugurated the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space located at a library in the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on May 21.

The HCMC Department of External Affairs inaugurates the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space located at a library in the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on May 21. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 134th anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Director of the HCMC Department of External Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh said that the building of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space contributes to educating the ideology of international solidarity, great national solidarity, humanity, harmony, and tolerance.

The Director of the Department of External Affairs hoped the staff of the department to continue to donate books and documents to the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

Young people visit the exhibition on the constructions commemorating President Ho Chi Minh abroad. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the HCMC Department of External Affairs opened an exhibition on the constructions commemorating President Ho Chi Minh abroad. The event displays many images, documents, and documentary films about Uncle Ho’s journey to seek ways for national salvation. The event will run until May 31.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh