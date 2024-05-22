HCMC Department of External Affairs inaugurates Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space

The event aims to mark the 134th anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Director of the HCMC Department of External Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh said that the building of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space contributes to educating the ideology of international solidarity, great national solidarity, humanity, harmony, and tolerance.
The Director of the Department of External Affairs hoped the staff of the department to continue to donate books and documents to the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.
On this occasion, the HCMC Department of External Affairs opened an exhibition on the constructions commemorating President Ho Chi Minh abroad. The event displays many images, documents, and documentary films about Uncle Ho’s journey to seek ways for national salvation. The event will run until May 31.