HCMC delegation pays tribute to fallen heroes at Dien Bien Phu battlefield

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited A1 National Martyrs Cemetery, also known as Dien Bien Phu Martyrs Cemetery, to burn incense and offer flowers in memory of fallen heroes at Dien Bien Phu battlefield.

This visit is part of the joint journey to Dien Bien Phu in 2024, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation including Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Dien Bien Provincial Party Board Lo Thi Minh Phuong and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Tho Truyen and numerous artists from Ho Chi Minh City.

At A1 National Martyrs Cemetery, the delegates respectfully laid wreaths, offered incense and extended a moment of silence to honor the great sacrifices of the heroes who gave their lives for national liberation and independence.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc burns incense in memory of fallen heroes at Dien Bien Phu battlefield.

Earlier, they also visited the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and several significant historical sites such as Muong Phang relic site, the headquarters of the Command Committee of the Dien Bien Phu campaign, Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum, De Castries' command tunnel.

Some photos captured at Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum:

On the evening of November 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board organized a cultural exchange and performance program commemorating the sacrifices of the heroes of the Dien Bien Phu battlefield; and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged families in the border area. The activities took place at May 7 Square in Dien Bien Province.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Tho Truyen emphasized that this journey served as an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City's artists to learn about the heroic examples and sacrifices of previous generations for the country's independence and peace.

He believed that this experience would help artists to create more works reflecting the rich history and traditions of Vietnam towards the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification of Vietnam (April 30, 1975-2025).

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to policy beneficiary families.



The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City artists presents gifts to disadvantaged families in Dien Bien Province.

On this occasion, the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City artists presented 110 gift packages, including cash to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged families in Dien Bien Province, with a total value of VND235 million (US$9,256).

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong