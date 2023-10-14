HCMC Creativity Awards’ organizer proposes support policies for winners

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Organizing Board of the HCMC Creativity Awards, has just signed a document summarizing and reviewing the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards, 2023.

Launched on December 30, 2021, the 3rd competition received 191 entries in different categories, including economic growth, national defense, state management, communications, culture and arts, science and technology, and innovative startups.

The organization board selected 58 outstanding entries and awarded cash prizes of VND200 million (US$8,200), VND150 million (US$6,100), and VND100 million (US$4,100) to the first, second, and third places respectively.

In order to be well prepared for the 4th HCMC Creative Awards, the organization board of the competition proposed the municipal People’s Committee should have practical criteria that are appropriate to the current situation and support policies for award-winning authors

The biennial contest is one of the most prestigious prizes honoring Vietnamese individuals, organizations, and businesses at home and abroad for outstanding research works, innovative solutions, products, and services for the development of the city. The contest attracted 306 entries and selected 103 works for awards after being organized two times.