HCMC concentrates on mobilizing non-budget capital for urgent projects

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai required departments to select and create a list of the most urgent works and projects that have to be prioritized for implementation and investment implemented from now to 2025.

Projects must be classified into types of public investment projects, socializing investment projects and in-depth study projects, The departments need to coordinate to remove obstacles on mechanisms and policies to attract non-budget capital, he noted.

The city’s leader on March 28 chaired a working session on identifying urgent projects that need to be prioritized for investment in the 2021-2025 period using the city’s state budget and projects that can call for socializing investment with departments of Health, Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, Culture and Sports, Training and Education.

Accordingly, the Health Department is required to focus on studying and proposing plans for building international standard hospitals and implementing the Politburo's Resolution No 31-NQ/TW, which outlines the goals and tasks for the development of HCM City until 2030, with a long-term vision until 2045, including building an advanced and modern healthcare system applying high technologies to become a medical center in ASEAN.

The city’s chairman asked the Department of Training and Education to work with local authorities and the Department of Planning and Architecture to remove obstacles in urban planning, allow people to use residential land to build schools in a certain time, call for social resources to participate in building schools to achieve the goals as soon as possible.

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has been asked to call for the socialization of projects and improve the quality of vocational training schools towards high-quality vocational training to meet the market’s demand.

Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh said that in the 2021-2025 period, the department proposed investment for 26 medium-term projects with a total investment capital of more than VND3,500 billion (US$148.8 million). The Department was assigned to prepare for 18 medium-term projects with a total investment of more than VND2,200 billion (US$93.5 million).

Of these projects, urgent work received an allocation of VND60 billion (US$2.5 million) out of the total cost of VND63 billion (US$2.67 million) for the implementation. The department proposed the HCMC People’s Committee pour capital into 17 remaining projects and assign investment planning tasks for eight out of 26 projects in the 2021-2025 period.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam said that as of present, only 12 districts achieved the goal of having 300 classrooms per 10,000 people in the city. The department has worked with districts to seek locations for constructing new schools.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam, the department planned to call for capital resources for socializing investment capital to invest in cultural and sports projects that need a large investment.

Director of HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said that the health sector needs to invest in building specialized hospitals whose infrastructure is severely degraded, and general medical facilities to handle overcrowding in hospitals. The department is also studying projects calling for socializing investment in a form of cooperating with private businesses.