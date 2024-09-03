HCMC commemorates 192nd death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet

The 192nd death anniversary ceremony commemorating Marshal Le Van Duyet (1832-2024), a loyal mandarin of the Nguyen Dynasty with great contributions to the country, was held in HCMC on September 2.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (5th, R) and delegates attend the 192nd death anniversary ceremony commemorating Marshal Le Van Duyet. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony at Lang Ong Ba Chieu, the ancient tomb of high-ranking Mandarin Le Van Duyet in Binh Thanh District was Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the municipal Public Security Department, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu and representatives of the departments and districts in the city.

Marshal Le Van Duyet was born in 1764 in Hoa Khanh Village of the Kien Phong District in Dinh Tuong Province (Cai Be District in the Mekong Delta of Tien Giang at present). He was commander of Gia Dinh Citadel, which included Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province and present-day HCMC, in 1812-1815 and 1820-1832.

He was a pure, honest, and righteous Mandarin who always paid attention to taking care of people and protecting and expanding the Southern region.

The commander passed away in 1832. A mausoleum was built in the Ba Chieu area in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District in honor of the Governor of Gia Dinh Citadel. The ancient tomb of Le Van Duyet, also called Lang Ong Ba Chieu, was recognized as a national historical and cultural relic in 1989.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (5th, R) and delegates offer incense to commemorate Marshal Le Van Duyet. (Photo: SGGP)

The three-day death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet is an annual traditional cultural event to commemorate the ancestors, national heroes, and people who contributed to expanding, building, and protecting the country, as well as foster the generations’ love for the country and promote the cultural values of the nation in the modern era.

The event includes traditional ceremonies and rituals praying for peace and prosperity in the country, good weather and bumper crops, and folk music performances.

Images of ceremonies, rituals, and folk music performances at the event:

The ancient tomb of Le Van Duyet, also called Lang Ong Ba Chieu in HCMC's Binh Thanh District (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh