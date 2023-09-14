HCMC commemorates 191st death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet

The 191st death anniversary ceremony commemorating Marshal Le Van Duyet (1763-1832), a loyal mandarin of the Nguyen Dynasty with great contributions to the country, was held in HCMC on September 14.

Attending the ceremony at Lang Ong Ba Chieu, the ancient tomb of high-ranking mandarin Le Van Duyet in Binh Thanh District were Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Marshal Le Van Duyet was born in 1764 in Hoa Khanh Village of the Kien Phong District in Dinh Tuong Province (Cai Be District in the Mekong Delta of Tien Giang at present). He was commander of Gia Dinh Citadel, which included Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province and present-day HCMC, in 1812-1815 and 1820-1832.

He was a pure, honest, and righteous mandarin who always paid attention to taking care of people and protecting and expanding the Southern region.

The commander passed away in 1832. A mausoleum was built in the Ba Chieu area in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District in honor of the Governor of Gia Dinh Citadel. The ancient tomb of Le Van Duyet, also called Lang Ong Ba Chieu, was recognized as a national historical and cultural relic in 1989.