HCMC collects US$156 million in seaport infrastructure fees within 20 months

VND3,797 billion (US$156 million) in seaport infrastructure fees was collected within 20 months, said the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a meeting to review the collection of fees for using infrastructure, service works, and public utilities in the Ho Chi Minh City seaport border gate area (or fees for seaport infrastructure).

According to the Department of Transport, over 68,800 businesses registered on the seaport infrastructure fee collection system from April 1, 2022 to December 15, 2023. On average, some 2,000-3,000 businesses declare and pay fees each day. The city collected some VND3,797 billion after 20 months of implementing seaport infrastructure fee collection.

After deducting costs, the remaining amount is paid into the city budget which will be used for 27 key projects connecting transport infrastructure in the seaport area, including VND9,047 billion construction project of the Ring Road 2 from Phu Huu bridge section to Binh Thai intersection; VND5,570 billion section from Binh Thai intersection to Pham Van Dong Street; VND 1,219 billion expansion section of the Ring Road 2 from Phu My Bridge section to My Thuy intersection; VND 8,800 billion construction project of Cat Lai Bridge.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan