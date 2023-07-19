HCMC collects over US$9 billion for budget revenue

In the first six months of the year, Ho Chi Minh City's budget revenue is over VND227,800 billion (US$9,629,360,195), reaching 48.52 percent of the year's estimate and accounting for 93.23 percent compared to the same period last year.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just announced the budget revenue and expenditure for the first six months of 2023. It is estimated to spend more than VND44,700 billion, reaching 35.45 percent of the estimate, up 70.93 percent over the same period.

Expenditure on development investment was more than VND11,4000 billion, reaching 24.94 percent of the estimate, up 90.44 percent over the same period and recurrent expenditure was more than VND20,900 billion, reaching 34.83 percent of the estimate, up 10.41 percent against the same period last year.

Among the state budget revenues in Ho Chi Minh City, domestic revenue is more than VND150,000 billion while revenue from crude oil was nearly VND13,000 billion, and revenue from import and export activities was roughly VND64,200 billion.

Among domestic revenues, the revenue from the non-state economic sector has the highest revenue with nearly VND47,000 billion, followed by the foreign-invested enterprise sector with roughly VND35,600 billion, tax personal income with nearly VND31 trillion and state enterprises with around VND14,700 billion.