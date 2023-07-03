HCMC – Chon Thanh Expressway project clarified



After reviewing the proposal of Binh Duong Province People’s Committee and opinions of relevant ministries and HCMC People’s Committee about the ways to carry out HCMC – Chon Thanh Expressway project, Deputy Prime Minister Ha proposed that Binh Duong Province People’s Committee cooperate with Binh Phuoc Province counterpart to identify the necessity of separating the section passing Binh Phuoc Province into an independent project using public investment. Following that are steps to clarify the legal basis and the plan to assign Binh Phuoc Province People’s Committee as the main investor.

This will be continued with a review of investment proportions to ensure the contributed state budget does not exceed half of the total investment. It is also necessary to identify the missing capital of sub-projects, to closely collaborate with the Transport Ministry in order to reach agreement on the consistence with the planning of the entire expressway in accordance with the Road Network Planning in the 2021-2030 Period and coordination mechanism for project implementation.

The scale of HCMC – Chon Thanh Expressway from HCMC Ring Road No.3 to Binh Phuoc Province is 60.4km long. The section from Ring Road No.3 to the border between the two provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc is 53.3km long, and the one passing Binh Phuoc Province is 7.1km long.

The section passing Binh Duong Province has two investment stages. The first one from Ring Road No.3 to Khanh Van Bridge (in Khanh Binh Ward of Tan Uyen City) is 7.7km long. Its investment status is maintained as in Projects DT743 and DT 747B, with a total road width of 36-38m and the planned construction width of 60m.