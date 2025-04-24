HCMC charges emission-based environmental protection fees

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has recently signed a decision establishing environmental protection fees for emissions in the city.

According to the decision, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has tasked the Department of Natural Resources and Environment with leading and coordinating efforts to collect environmental protection fees for emissions, in accordance with Decree No. 153/2024. This applies to emission-generating facilities under the environmental licensing authority of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, people's committees in districts, and those operating in export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones in the city.

The Department is also responsible for reviewing environmental protection fee declarations, notifying facilities of the fees payable, overseeing the collection and remittance of these fees, and publishing a list of liable facilities on its official electronic information portal.

Annually, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment collaborates with Thu Duc City's People's Committee and districts, the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Board, and the High-tech Zones Management Board to examine and refresh the inventory of establishments required to pay fees, ensuring no revenue reduction for the City budget.

Under Decree No. 153/2024, establishments releasing emissions that aren't continuously monitored must remit a standard environmental conservation charge of VND3 million (US$115.33) annually.

Establishments required to monitor emissions are also subject to the same fixed annual charge of VND3 million, plus fluctuating fees determined by the quantity of specific contaminants released. These variable charges include VND800 per ton for particulate matter; VND800 per ton for nitrogen oxides (NOx, comprising NO and NO₂); VND700 per ton for sulfur oxides (SOx) and VND500 per ton for carbon monoxide (CO).

By Thanh Hien – Translated By Dan Thuy