HCMC Chairman urges to use of IT for work efficiency

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai urged the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to use IT for work efficiency.

He made the urge at the conference to summarize the work in 2023 and deploy tasks in 2024 of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC.

Moreover, Chairman Phan Van Mai requested the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to re-arrange its apparatus and apply science and technology with a focus on implementing key tasks right at the beginning of the year.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, in 2023, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board was assigned to disburse more than VND31 trillion (US$1,2 billion), the largest ever, even larger than the capital allocated to a province for an entire term. The Board's efforts in the past year have greatly contributed to the City's overall results.

The Chairman of the City People's Committee said that although in 2024 the amount of capital assigned to the Board will decrease to VND 12,000 billion, the workload is still great because, besides new investment projects, many projects are restarted.

Therefore, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board needs to reorganize its professional apparatus while applying advanced technology and and professional project management methods to reduce personnel but increase performance and efficiency. The Board needs to focus on implementing key tasks such as preparing documents and projects that need to be submitted for appraisal, and coordinating with departments and agencies to quickly deploy key projects.

Accordingly, what localities are responsible for site clearance, they need to work with the party committees of those localities and report to city leaders to resolve any problems. For projects starting or completed in 2024, detailed plans must be made to ensure completion on-site as well as procedures.

Additionally, the board must quickly end long-term projects to implement new projects, have new project management funds, and apply information technology to improve work efficiency and effectiveness, contributing to increasing revenue of staff.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai suggested that the board necessarily start soon from the beginning of the year to keep pace with the schedule and overall progress. Based on the results in 2023, the board needs to carefully evaluate, draw experiences, and lessons and identify limitations for adjustment in the future. According to him, the board must identify problems which they are encountering in the first quarter of 2024 to re-arrange its structure.

According to Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc, in 2023, the board started on 26 construction project packages as well as completed 17 projects which were put into operation. Disbursement of public investment capital reached over 98 percent, 4 times higher than the disbursement volume in 2022.

In 2024, the board is going to start construction on 29 large project packages such as the Construction of Ring Road 2, sections 1 and 2; Construction of Nguyen Khoai road and bridge.

He said that the board is determined to complete the construction of 38 projects such as the construction of the road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan - Cong Hoa street; the underpass at Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection; Nam Ly bridge; the expanded Duong Quang Ham and Dong Van Cong streets.

The board will make the final settlement of 22 projects and work with the Department of Transport to establish investment policies for 30 projects with the determination to disburse over 95 percent of the total allocated capital of nearly VND13,000 billion.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan