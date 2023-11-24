HCMC Chairman urges prompt compensation, land clearance for projects

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of HCMC has recently signed a directive to accelerate the implementation of the public investment disbursement plan for 2023.

Accordingly, Mr. Phan Van Mai has directed the heads of city departments and agencies, the chairperson of district People's Committees, and the leader of Thu Duc City, along with the heads of overseeing agencies and project investors, to earnestly accelerate the investment and construction progress. They are encouraged to strive diligently for 60 days and nights to meet the public investment disbursement plan. Additionally, attention will be given to immediately resolving investment procedures and compensation and facilitating land handovers for construction to ensure fund disbursement within 2023.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC has assigned the Department of Transport to finalize opinions on the design of construction drawings, the estimate for one project, and investment decision adjustment for one project. The Department of Planning and Architecture is tasked with completing the planning adjustment for four projects, while the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is responsible for finalizing opinions on the connection plan to the Suoi Nhum Canal.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for guiding land handover procedures for one project and providing advice on compensation and land clearance procedures for one project. The Department of Construction is tasked with completing project adjustments, selecting contractor plans, examining the designs, and handing over resettlement apartments of 11 projects.

Mr. Phan Van Mai has directed the Department of Planning and Investment to closely monitor, review, and report on matters related to the Anti-Flooding Project in HCMC Regarding Climate Change Factors - Phase 1. Simultaneously, the Department of Finance is assigned to allocate human resources to expedite the approval of settlements for 48 completed projects.

He has urged districts and Thu Duc City to intensify efforts in the compensation process, land clearance, and relevant tasks, ensuring adherence to the timeline for disbursing compensation funds and handing over cleared land for construction projects. Furthermore, they need to focus on resolving issues related to investment procedures under their authority.

Specifically, Nha Be District has five projects, Hoc Mon District has 17 projects, Cu Chi District has 13 projects, Can Gio District has four projects, Binh Chanh District has eight projects, Thu Duc City has 17 projects, Tan Binh District has eight projects, Go Vap District has four projects, Binh Tan District has seven projects; districts 5, 6, 7, and 11 have one project each; District 8 has five projects, and District 12 has two projects.

Furthermore, project investors should focus on devising detailed plans and tasks to efficiently disburse the allocated funds, closely monitoring the construction progress in accordance with the established schedule. They should regularly have coordination meetings with contractors, encourage overtime work, and provide additional machinery and equipment to accelerate construction progress. Project investors must decisively address contractors intentionally causing delays or lacking financial and construction capabilities, which leads to slow progress according to the schedule.